Australia’s postal vote for marriage equality is currently underway, and it’s been making a ruckus.

Anti-gay marriage protesters recently held a Straight Lives Matter rally and have allegedly begun attacking the homes of same-sex marriage supporters.

However, X-Men actor Hugh Jackman has spoken out about the debate, and has revealed he’ll be joining the ‘Vote Yes’ camp.

The Aussie actor, who admitted recently that he refused to wear a cock sock on the set of Wolverine, took to Twitter yesterday (September 26) to state that he and his wife Deborah-Lee Furness will be voting for marriage equality.

He wrote: “We believe all Australians deserve to be treated equally under the law. That’s why Deb & I are voting YES #equality and #love!”

We believe all Australians deserve to be treated equally under the law That’s why Deb & I are voting YES #equality and #love! @Deborra_lee pic.twitter.com/px4sCYffnD — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) September 26, 2017

Hugh Jackman has been a big supporter of equal marriage in Australia in recent years. Back in 2012 he signed a public declaration for advocacy organisation Australian Marriage Equality.

Australia’s controversial poll has already divided the country’s national rugby team, as well as the country a whole.

Many other Aussie stars such as Liam and older brother Chris Hemsworth as well as Kylie and Dannii Minogue have come out in support of the ‘Vote Yes’ campaign.

However, Australian tennis legend Margaret Court has expressed her opposition to LGBT+ equality, even going so far as to argue that same-sex marriage could lead to the end of Christmas in Australia.

The result of Australia’s poll, which will see registered voters aged 18 and over answer the question ‘Should the law be changed to allow same-sex couples to marry?’, is set to be announced on November 15.

