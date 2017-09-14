Years & Years are set to perform at a special event to commemorate the life of 21-year-old LGBT journalist and campaigner Dean Eastmond.

The chart-topping band are among those who will come together at London’s Oval Space Space next Wednesday (September 20) to honour the young writer and activist, who tragically lost his year-long battle with cancer earlier this month.

The event, which has been organised by staff the queer magazine Dean helped to found, HISKIND, was first set up before Dean’s death to help support his ongoing fight against Ewing’s Sarcoma, but will now be used as an opportunity to celebrate his life and work.

Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander previously paid tribute to Dean following the young activist’s death, writing on Twitter: “dean was a true inspiration and his work and passion and kindness will not be forgotten. rest in power dean x”

As well as Years & Years, the night will feature performance from queer London drag collective Sink the Pink and a DJ set from Will Joseph Cook.

Organisers say the event will “capture everything Dean stood for and was passionate about”, from live bands, vogue dancers, spoken word, drag, live artists and a live runway show.

Dean was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma – a type soft bone tissue cancer that generally affects children and young people – in June 2016, before using his own experiences to fight ongoing LGBT discrimination in the healthcare system.

As he bravely fought the disease, the young student and writer documented his experiences with unflinching honesty in a popular online blog as well as HISKIND.

A limited number of general public tickets for the evening commemorating Dean will be available via ballot until Friday. Click here for more.

Meanwhile, a Crowdfunding campaign has also been set up to help support Dean’s family and selected charities – you can back it here.

