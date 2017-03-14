Years & Years will perform at Brighton Pride’s Summer Of Love Festival this summer, in the band’s only UK Pride appearance this year.

Fronted by breakout star Olly Alexander, the British electro-pop trio have often used their music and videos to celebrate queer identity, and the boys will be just one of many highlights over the course of jam-packed weekend of campaigning and celebration in the Sussex city by the sea.

The band, who’ve racked up five Brit nominations since bursting onto the scene back in 2015, join the weekend’s line-up alongside the legendary Pet Shop Boys, who are set to make their first Pride performance in two decades at Preston Park on Saturday 5 August.

After the success of last year’s Pride Parade, which drew an estimate crowd of 300,000 spectators, organisers have promised a ‘Summer of Love’ in 2017 to mark the landmark 5oth anniversary of the partial decriminalisation of homosexuality in England and Wales.

Dulcie Weaver from Brighton Pride, said: “Through their enchanting electronica and timeless song writing Years & Years deliver life-affirming pop that stands as a beacon in a world where the darkness of inequality can often overwhelm so many.

“Brighton Pride put community and campaigning at the heart of everything we do, and we cannot think of an artist that better embodies our Summer Of Love than Years & Years.”

This year Attitude and Winq will, once again, be partnering with Brighton Pride.

For tickets to Pride 2017, to register for an e-newsletter, or to make a donation, visit: brighton-pride.org.

