Will & Grace fans, rejoice, because the beloved sitcom is finally available to stream online in all its gay glory.

Yep, over a decade after it wrapped on NBC and just a week before the eagerly-anticipated revival series premieres in the US, all eight original season of the hit comedy now available to watch on the NBC app and via online streaming service Hulu – so say goodbye to your social life for the forseeable future.

Hulu’s Joel Stillerman said: “There’s no question that Will & Grace has resonated with audiences since the series made its broadcast premiere. To be able to bring such an iconic show into the streaming universe for the first time ever is an opportunity we couldn’t pass up.

“This landmark deal will allow fans to re-watch their favourite moments ahead of the series premiere, as well as bring Will & Grace and its cast of characters to a whole new audience.”

All 194 episodes of Will & Grace are available to stream online now – so you might want to get started before the 16-episode revival series premieres Stateside next Thursday, September 28 at 9pm on NBC.

Ready, set, go!

