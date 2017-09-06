Britain’s Next Top Model is back – and one of the judges has certainly caught our eye.

The Lifetime realty series is coming back next month, and we’re sadly saying goodbye to hottie Paul Sculfor as one of the modeling competition’s judges. It’s alright though, as his replacement is very easy on the eyes. Joining returning judges Abbey Clancy and photographer Nicky Johnston when the show returns is male supermodel Max Rogers.

Along with his fellow judges, Max will be mentoring a group of girls who are vying to win the coveted title of Britain’s Next Top Model. Max, who has been married to former Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt since 2014, has modeled for H&M and Tommy Hilfiger in the past.

Max and Kimberly have been married since 2014. The couple’s second daughter, Maple Lyla Rogers, was born last month.

Check out some of Max’s hottest moments (and there are many of them) below:

The new cycle of Britain’s Next Top Model starts October 19 on Lifetime.