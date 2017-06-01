The internet has found its latest obsession.

Danny Jones, a fitness instructor from California, has taken social media by storm after pictures of him were shared on Twitter.

He stands at a massive 6 foot 7, and people – including us – can’t get enough of him. Honestly, it’s too early to be this thirsty but we just don’t care.

Check him out below:

A post shared by Danny Jones Online Training (@dannyjonesfitness) on Jan 27, 2017 at 12:31pm PST

A post shared by Danny Jones Online Training (@dannyjonesfitness) on Feb 2, 2017 at 12:53am PST

.

A post shared by Danny Jones Online Training (@dannyjonesfitness) on Oct 28, 2016 at 3:18pm PDT

A post shared by Danny Jones Online Training (@dannyjonesfitness) on Oct 28, 2016 at 12:45pm PDT

A post shared by Danny Jones Online Training (@dannyjonesfitness) on Feb 8, 2017 at 4:44pm PST

SEND HELP.

Check out some of the best reactions to him below: