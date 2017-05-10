Hollyoaks is about to get a whole lot hotter.

The Channel 4 soap is heading to Ibiza this summer, and they’re going to be bringing back a brand new hunk with them in the form of Adam Woodward.

The model and actor is already sending pulses racing on social media thanks to some cheeky behind the scenes shots from filming, and he looks set to take the show by storm.

Check him out below:

Suddenly we’re huge soap fans.

