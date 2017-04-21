A new dancer has caught the attention of viewers of Dancing With The Stars this year.

Former So You Think You Can Dance star Alan Bersten was invited on last minute for Glee’s Heather Morris earlier this year when her partner suffered an unfortunate injury that left him unable to compete.

But he’s become such a hit with fans that many are calling for him to become a permanent dancer on the smash hit series, which is a direct remake of the UK’s own Strictly Come Dancing.

He’s known for showing off his dancer’s body on Instagram, and his flawless dance moves on the show just add to his appeal even more.

Take a look at him below: