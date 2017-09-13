High school wrestler Dyaln Geick rose to fame last year when he came out as gay.

The 19-year-old opened up about his sexuality to friends at school, and his decision to be honest about who he really was gained him a mass of attention and he quickly got over 300,000 followers on Instagram.

He also began vlogging, and now has almost 100,000 followers on his YouTube channel.

He regularly shares adorable pictures with his boyfriend and fellow social media star, Jackson Krecioch, and the handsome wrestler doesn’t seem fond of wearing shirts either.

Every time I think this summer couldn’t possibly get more amazing, this boy finds a way.

A post shared by Dylan Steven Geick (@dylangeick) on

Yo Hercules, you wrestled one lion but are you even D1? • Also just saw we broke 30k! Fuckin love you all.

A post shared by Dylan Steven Geick (@dylangeick) on

Happy birthday my love♥️

A post shared by Jackson Krecioch (@jackson_krecioch) on