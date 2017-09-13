High school wrestler Dyaln Geick rose to fame last year when he came out as gay.

The 19-year-old opened up about his sexuality to friends at school, and his decision to be honest about who he really was gained him a mass of attention and he quickly got over 300,000 followers on Instagram.

He also began vlogging, and now has almost 100,000 followers on his YouTube channel.

He regularly shares adorable pictures with his boyfriend and fellow social media star, Jackson Krecioch, and the handsome wrestler doesn’t seem fond of wearing shirts either.

Vice is vice and desire need not be justified. – – New vlog out, went flying and did airplane stunts! Link in bio Pic creds @amberlft A post shared by Dylan Steven Geick (@dylangeick) on May 15, 2017 at 6:21pm PDT

Just got back from Las Vegas, ready for one last night in LA before heading home. This trip’s been amazing, but it’s time to get back to family, friends, and training. Plus I’m bringing someone special back with me 🙃 A post shared by Dylan Steven Geick (@dylangeick) on Jun 18, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

I have THE best boyfriend in the world who bought us tickets to go see Hamilton tonight. Thank you for always treating me the best ( @jackson_krecioch wrote this, but it’s true and I’m excited 😊) A post shared by Dylan Steven Geick (@dylangeick) on Aug 14, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

Every time I think this summer couldn’t possibly get more amazing, this boy finds a way. A post shared by Dylan Steven Geick (@dylangeick) on Aug 18, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

I’ll be honest I’m not happy with my body right now. Need to pack on some more meat. Finding time to eat a lot is hard with my schedule, but I have to make it a priority. Exalt the human form. A post shared by Dylan Steven Geick (@dylangeick) on Sep 12, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

Cheesin on a boat because I had one of the best weekends in a long time. Saw old friends, made new ones, and spent time with family. Couldn’t have gotten much better. Also pumped that motorcycle weather is back! #BetsyReturns A post shared by Dylan Steven Geick (@dylangeick) on Apr 17, 2017 at 6:29pm PDT

Yo Hercules, you wrestled one lion but are you even D1? • Also just saw we broke 30k! Fuckin love you all. A post shared by Dylan Steven Geick (@dylangeick) on Jun 7, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT