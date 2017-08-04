Never heard of Canadian-American diver Aidan Faminoff? Well we’re about to make your day/weekend/life …
Aidan is a professional diver from British Columbia. Right now he’s diving for Florida State, and thankfully he blesses us with all of his poolside antics on his Instagram profile.
The openly gay diver posts everything from pictures of him in competition, to cheeky snaps of his tan lines. He even shared an image of himself enjoying Toronto Pride last month.
Dive in to some of Aidan’s best (and most revealing) snaps below:
