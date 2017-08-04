Never heard of Canadian-American diver Aidan Faminoff? Well we’re about to make your day/weekend/life …

Aidan is a professional diver from British Columbia. Right now he’s diving for Florida State, and thankfully he blesses us with all of his poolside antics on his Instagram profile.

The openly gay diver posts everything from pictures of him in competition, to cheeky snaps of his tan lines. He even shared an image of himself enjoying Toronto Pride last month.

Dive in to some of Aidan’s best (and most revealing) snaps below:

Lazy day today A post shared by Aidan Faminoff (@aidanfaminoff) on May 15, 2017 at 3:30pm PDT

Explore BC A post shared by Aidan Faminoff (@aidanfaminoff) on May 10, 2017 at 9:56pm PDT

HAPPY PRIDE ️‍️‍️‍️‍️‍ so honoured to walk in this parade and be able to express who I am ❤️ #torontopride#oneteam#canadapride#loveislove A post shared by Aidan Faminoff (@aidanfaminoff) on Jun 25, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

Livin on the island ain’t that bad ☀️ A post shared by Aidan Faminoff (@aidanfaminoff) on Jun 27, 2017 at 7:02pm PDT

Day one got me feeling A post shared by Aidan Faminoff (@aidanfaminoff) on Aug 1, 2017 at 6:29pm PDT

Game faces on. Next stop Indy #oneweek#ncaa A post shared by Aidan Faminoff (@aidanfaminoff) on Mar 14, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT

I flaunt in #mycalvins A post shared by Aidan Faminoff🌈 (@aidanfaminoff) on Jan 5, 2017 at 10:40pm PST

Tan lines 🌈 A post shared by Aidan Faminoff🌈 (@aidanfaminoff) on Jan 4, 2017 at 7:38pm PST

