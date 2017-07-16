Three years after unleashing debut album In the Lonely Hour upon the world, Sam Smith is gearing up to make a return to the charts with a brand new record.

After spending the last 18 months away from the limelight, the ‘Stay with Me’ singer revealed on Twitter this week that he’s shot the music video for his brand new single, which is expected to drop in the coming weeks ahead of a full album later in the year.

25-year-old Sam has been sharing pictures from the video shoot on social media over the last few days, and while we can’t wait to see and hear what the Oscar-winning soul star has in store for fans when he unveils the finished track, there’s something else about the shoot that’s also caught our eye…

Filming – Last Day x pic.twitter.com/BZShNjGY60 — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) July 14, 2017

Around the same time Mr Smith was sharing pictures of the video shoot online, British model Charlie Auterac took to Instagram to post a picture of himself along with the caption “@samsmithworld music video… next stop Newcastle”.

While Charlie’s involvement in the video is unconfirmed, we can’t help but wonder whether the 22-year-old model – who is currently studying for a degree in fitness and nutrition at Oxford Brooke’s University – might be taking on of a starring role, or, dare we say, serving as a love interest?

If so, all we can do is applaud Mr Smith’s taste in men.

You might already recognise Charlie as one of the naked boys of the Coitus 2017 calendar, or as one of the guys from last year’s thirst-quenching promo video for London club night Room Service. But if not, allow us to give you a brief introduction to his Instagram feed…

Thanks for the hair braid ibu 😂 A post shared by Charlie (@charlieauterac) on Jun 20, 2017 at 8:06pm PDT

This is how I sun bathe 👹👺 A post shared by Charlie (@charlieauterac) on May 17, 2017 at 10:22am PDT

Bar work with @philipzecevic @alexmcgrath93 A post shared by Charlie (@charlieauterac) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:22am PDT

Never underestimate the importance of good nutrition when training! Quick Polaroid from today A post shared by Charlie (@charlieauterac) on Mar 7, 2017 at 6:39am PST

When the person next to you has bad breath 😷😷. 📸@shotbychris A post shared by Charlie (@charlieauterac) on Dec 26, 2016 at 8:25am PST

Out takes from the @coitusmagazine calendar make sure you buy it from the link on the coitus Instagram page! A post shared by Charlie (@charlieauterac) on Nov 26, 2016 at 10:17am PST

Sweaty with my boy @christian_bordin 💪🏻💪🏻 A post shared by Charlie (@charlieauterac) on Aug 25, 2016 at 9:22am PDT

Fact of the day milk is full of protein for muscle growth and repair A post shared by Charlie (@charlieauterac) on Aug 22, 2016 at 2:04pm PDT

Shooting with @alexmcgrath93 today A post shared by Charlie (@charlieauterac) on Aug 24, 2016 at 10:47am PDT

@theworldisyourburger A post shared by Charlie (@charlieauterac) on Aug 14, 2016 at 12:04pm PDT

Props to ya, Sam. Props to ya.

