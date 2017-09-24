We’ve come along way in the past few decades, but not as far as you might think.

The LGBT+ community still has so much to fight for, despite straight people claiming we have equality, and a new survey has proved just how much we have left to achieve.

New research has found that a staggering one in five Americans still believe that consensual sex between two adults of the same sex should be illegal.

Interestingly, that number becomes even higher when respondents are split into groups defined by their political beliefs.

Of those who identify as “strong Republicans,” almost 75% believe that gay sex should be against the law. The number has barely changed in over four decades, despite huge steps forward in LGBT+ rights around the world.

Gay people don’t think straight sex should be banned do they – so what on earth is wrong with these people. We’re not asking you to watch, huns.

Last year, a poll conducted by Wall Street Journal/NBC News, found that 59% of Americans support same-sex marriage in the US, while 33% still believe that gays shouldn’t be allowed to marry.

The results were especially astounding when it’s noted that just 13 years ago in 2004 – during the Bush administration – only 30% of Americans voiced support for gay marriage.