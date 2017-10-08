Younger star Dan Amboyer has come out publicly as gay – by revealing he’s married his longtime boyfriend.

The American actor, who plays twins Thad and Chad Weber on the hit US comedy-drama series, tied the knot with financial planner Eric P. Berger in New York on Saturday (October 7).

He told People: “Being a young actor in the industry, I had a lot of people who strongly advised me to stay quiet.

“That was hard to live with. But I’ve never played a gay role before and I didn’t want to be limited by some strange perception.”

The 31-year-old, who met his husband on a dating site ten years ago, explained that the time was right for him to acknowledge his sexuality publicly for the first time.

“It was a hard decision to figure out how to approach it in a public way,” Amboyer said. “There are some actors out there now who just keep it as an unspoken aspect of their life and never discuss it in public. But then there are men like Matt Bomer and Zachary Quinto.

“I look up to them and see how them being so open affected other people and the country’s perception of gay people.

“And Nico Tortorella, who is also on Younger, has inspired me by the way he’s become such an advocate for gender fluidity.

“I think the more open actors can be the less stigma there will be attached, which will be a positive thing moving forward.”

Younger is set to return to US screens for a fifth series in 2018.

More stories:

More Brits identify as gay than ever before

Call Me By Your Name star tried THAT peach masturbation scene himself at home