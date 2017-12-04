Nico Tortorella certainly isn’t shy when it comes to stripping off on social media, and the pansexual star of US TV series Younger made sure he didn’t let an opportunity to get out his enviable ass-ets on Instagram over the weekend.

29-year-old Nico, who plays hunky tattoo artist Josh on the hit TV Land comedy drama, decided to celebrate the large super moon visible in skies around the world on Sunday night (December 3) but providing a moon of an entirely different kind.

The actor and model got completely naked as he shared a revealing snap taken from a particularly intimate upwards angle on Instagram, writing in the caption: #getyourfuckingassout.

In a separate picture of his long-term partner Behtany Myers, with whom he’s been in a polygamous relationship with for over a decade, Nico, encouraged fans an followers to get their own butts out.

Quite why, we’re not sure, but we’re certainly loving the campaign material so far.

Alongside the picture of Bethany, Nico wrote: “happy super moon y’all. it was only a matter of time till @bethanycmeyers found the angle. maybe this should be a thing. a form of resistance even. if we get our asses out, maybe they’ll get their fucking asses out too.

“i dare you to snap and post. #getyourfuckingassout use the hashtag and tag me. tell the world why you are getting your fucking ass out. and who should be next.”

A rousing call to arms if ever we heard one, Nico. You’ve definitely come up with a movement we can get, um, behind (sorry).

More stories:

Luke Evans leaves nothing to the imagination in grey joggers

Tom Daley’s ‘head still turns for girls’, says Dustin Lance Black