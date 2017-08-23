Gay people are less likely to break up with a cheating partner than straight people, according to a new survey.

The survey of 2000 people, conducted by First4Lawyers, revealed that 19% of British people admit to having cheated on their partners. One in ten said that they don’t trust their partnerm

Bisexual people were more likely to cheat on their partner, with 30% admitting to sexual contact outside their relationship, compared to 20% of heterosexual people.

Gay people are the most forgiving when it comes to infidelity as 32% said they would not break up with their partner for being unfaithful, compared to only 12% of straight people and 17% of bisexual people.

Likewise, gay people are less likely to break up with their partner if they caught them sexting (26%), compared to those who are straight (43%) or bi (41%).

Straight people (26%) were discovered to be more likely to break up with their partner if they caught them texting another person in a flirtatious manner, compared to gay (10%) and bi (20%) people.

Despite these statistics, 56% of those surveyed said that we are hard wired for monogamy, and should only be intimate with one person.

Gay people have the highest number of sexual partners, with an average of 9. The average for bisexuals and straight people is 8 and 7 respectively.

