Max Emerson is up to his naked antics yet again.

The YouTube star has built up a huge following on social media over the past few years thanks to his funny videos and all-American boy charm.

He’s also had his fair share of acting roles, with parts in such as Glee and The Real O’Neals. He also appeared in Drag Race star Adore Delano’s music video for the single ‘DTF’.

In his latest set of snaps, the hunk has once again stripped down to nothing but his birthday suit when he visited a nude beach with his boyfriend and another pal, and we’re in need of a moment.

Check out his buns below:

