Social media star Cameron Dallas, who won best Social Media Star at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards, has been taking a well-earned break from work.

The star, who became one of Calvin Klein’s newest faces last year, took to his social media channels to share images straight from his latest holiday abroad this week.

The 22-year-old, who’s built up a huge online following for himself, doesn’t mind showing off his physique and we’re certainty not going to complain about it.

Check him out below:

If you want to see more of Cameron, you can take a look at him naked on his recent Netflix series – although it’s totally NSFW.