YouTube star Connor Franta made headlines around the world after coming out in an emotional video on his channel in late 2014 at the age of 21.

But in his latest video he uploaded on Monday (February 6) the best-selling author opened up about his regrets about growing up gay and not being able to enjoy the formative experiences which other adolescents take for granted.

In the video Franta, whose YouTube channel has amassed over 5.6 million subscribers since he started broadcasting in 2010, explains: “Growing up, a typical thing for a lot of kids to go through is having feelings for another person, being attracted to other people, and then following through with those feelings they kiss another person, the hook up with another person.

“All of these things are very normal, they’re very natural things to do as you’re coming into your sexuality, as you’re growing up.”

The 24-year-old continues: “I just can’t help but think since I was in the closet so long, I was in the closet until I was 21, that I was oddly denied that as a kid. It’s something that frustrates me and it’s something that I regret not doing or being able to do.

He adds: “I just feel oddly cheated. I got to go see my friends kiss boys or kiss girls at parties and then talk about it the next day… I didn’t get to do that.”

