Zoella has come under fire for a number of offensive tweets.

The YouTuber, who posted her first video back in 2009 and has since gone on to reach over 12 million subscribers, found herself in hot water after the price of her Christmas advent calendar upset her followers.

As the backlash intensified, users dug up a series of tweets from Zoella’s past that quickly caused outrage among her fans.

Back in 2010, the beauty blogger tweeted: “I find it funny when gay men spit…it’s like they’re trying to be a bit macho but never works…”

I find it so funny how zoella has managed to rebrand herself as some kind of sweet, unproblematic saint pic.twitter.com/aiMpGIe7ER — 🐝🐝 (@LHLX_) November 14, 2017

Despite the backlash, Zoella has yet to address the offensive remarks. However, she did manage to find the time to delete the tweets in question.

How odd…

The star faced criticism from her fans, who insisted that as a 20-year-old at the time, she should have known better.

One wrote: “@Zoella You should apologise for these tweets. You were 20 years old so you were in a position to know better. Can’t use age as an excuse.”

While another added: “I’m disgusted at @Zoella. We love a homophobic, fat-shaming, classist”.