If you thought Lady Gaga’s pipes were the only thing on display during last night’s Super Bowl LI, you’d be wrong.

Zac Efron also gifted the world with a Super Bowl moment to remember as he stripped down to some patriotically skimpy swimwear during a TV spot for the new Baywatch movie.

The upcoming remake of the Nineties classic stars Efron and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as two very different lifeguards who quickly butt heads after finding themselves working for the same squad of heroic seaside rescuers.

The new promo, which aired during last night’s Super Bowl Game between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, ends with Efron’s brash rookie lifeguard Matt Brody ripping off his trousers to reveal a pair of star-spangled Speedos, to which Dwayne Johnson’s Mitch Buchanan says: “That’s desecration.”

We’re afraid we’re gonna have to disagree with you on that one, Dwayne.

Baywatch is set to hit cinemas on 26 May. Check out the Super Bowl spot below:

More stories:

How Instagram became the new gay cruising ground

‘There’s more to me than just a body’ – Tom Daley dives into Attitude’s body issue