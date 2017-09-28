Zac Efron has become the latest celebrity to take part in Vogue’s 73 Questions video, where he reveals a cheeky fantasy about a fellow actor.

The Baywatch is asked a series of questions, such as what car he drives and what movies made him cry from laughter (Pineapple Express) and sadness (The Titanic), but it’s his remark about one of his co-stars that’s got us hot under the collar.

The video took a surprising turn he was asked the all important question: “What it was like to kiss Dwayne Johnson in the Baywatch movie?”

The High School Musical star, who was filmed waxing an Australian rugby player’s pubes earlier this year, said: “Absolutely amazing. He’s perfect, breathtaking.”

“It sounds like you enjoyed the experience,” said the interviewer, and Zac replied: “It was amazing”.

But his gushing didn’t stop there, when he was asked who he would most like to do a love scene with in the future.

He said: “The Rock. To finish what we started.”

We feel you, babes.

In addition to that, Efron did impressions of Seth Rogen and Christopher Walken – but lets just they’re not his strong point – and shared some High School Musical memories while giving fans a tour of his home.

You can watch the full 73 Questions video with Zac below:

More stories:

Police in Azerbaijan raiding homes and torturing LGBT+ people in brutal crackdown

Charlie Carver gets back to nature as he strips completely naked in national park