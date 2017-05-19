Zac Efron is stepping out of his comfort zone.

The High School Musical and Baywatch actor is set to play notorious serial killer Ted Bundy in a film helmed by Oscar-nominated Joe Berlinger.

The Hollywood Reporter states that the film, titled Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, will be told from the point of view of Bundy’s longterm girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer, who was with him while he committed some of the 30+ murders he was involved in

Kloepfer initially denied the allegations made against her boyfriend, but eventually aided the police in their investigation after Bundy was apprehended.

Filming is set to begin in the Autumn with a release expected some time next year.

Efron’s next film is a reboot of the 90s classic series Baywatch, which stars Efron as brash rookie lifeguard Matt Brody, who quickly butts heads with more experienced colleague Mitch Buchannon, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, after joining the team of heroic seaside rescuers.

The latest trailer features some action scenes, some comedy and, more importantly, glimpses of a shirtless Efron.

Check it out below:

