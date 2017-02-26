Gay actor Zachary Quinto has joined a number of other celebrities calling out Trump over his decision to revoke protections for transgender students.

The actor slammed Trump during his award acceptance speech at the 2017 Oscar Wilde Awards on Thursday (February 23) in Santa Monica, California.

According to Vulture, Quinto praised the legacy Oscar Wilde had left on the world before slamming Trump in his acceptance speech.

“I discovered Oscar Wilde at a time in my life when I was discovering myself. He’s someone who has, to me, represented authenticity of truth.”

“Never backing down from who he was, and how he saw the world, he moved through it,” Quinto adds.

The Star Trek actor credits much of his success to Wilde and states the writer inspired him to never give up.

“My journey as an openly gay man in Hollywood has been in many ways inspired by his inability to back down away, from who he was, celebrating the world in the way he saw it and what made him different.”

Quinto then turned to Trump in the speech, speaking on his recent decision trans bathroom law.

“There are protests going on tonight about the reversal of protections for transgender children in this country. I believe it is all of our responsibilities to stand up and be authentic and be visible and fight for people who are striving to find a way in this world.”

Quinto ends the speech by urging everyone to stand together to fight against prejudice.

