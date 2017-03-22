YouTube has been at the centre of a huge wave of controversy after it was discovered that their ‘restricted mode’ blocks LGBT+ content.

While the website has apologised and promised to make changes, it looks like they’re taking longer to fix the issue than users would have hoped.

Swedish pop star Zara Larsson rushed to Twitter yesterday after a fan tweeted that her new video with Clean Bandit for their smash hit single Symphony is blocked under the restricted mode.

What makes the ban even more sinister is the fact that the track doesn’t contain any swearing and there’s absolutely no nudity in the video.

In fact, the heartbreaking clip simply deals with a gay man who is seen struggling to cope with the death of his boyfriend after a hit-and-run accident.

Zara tweeted: “Is this shit for real” alongside an image showing the video being blocked when restricted mode is turned on.

Is this shit for real? https://t.co/YpFx8Hlwy0 — Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) March 21, 2017

In response to the huge backlash over their restricted mode, YouTube released a statement yesterday (March 21) insisting that changes would be made to how videos were filtered.

The Google-owned company explained: “We recognise that some videos are incorrectly labelled by our automated system and we realise it’s very important to get this right. We’re working hard to make some improvements.”

Attitude has contacted YouTube for comment.

