Clash Magazine is too good to us.

The new issue comes in four different covers, two of which feature our favourite guys – Zayn and Shawn Mendes.

The two artists both star in stunning shoots for the mag, and talk about everything from fame to fans in accompanying interviews.

On the topic of his fans, Shawn says: “They come up to me and they talk about the lyrics and how each song has affected them in different ways. It kinda puts it in perspective that what I’m doing, what music is, is bigger than me and bigger than everyone.

“Music is something that is worth a lot more than you can fathom.”

When asked why he makes music, Shawn says: “I want to create anthems for people. I want to create anthems for big moments in their lives. I don’t want my music to play for a few months and then go away forever. And not only that, I want to do incredible things that make a difference too.

“I think it’s not only about the music you release, it’s about the things you do while you’re making the music.”

