A new seriously X-rated fanzine has shown Zayn Malik in an entirely new light.

Earlier this year, the former One Direction star and his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, appeared in a much-maligned gender-fluid shoot that was featured in an issue of Vogue U.S.

The magazine was criticised for not taking the topic far enough and playing it safe, but a new fanzine created by Chicago-based Zain Curtis has given us the shoot we always wanted.

But be warned – it’s pretty NSFW:

In one x-rated image, Hadid is pictured penetrating Malkin on a bed, and in another the singer can be seen wearing a corset and a pair of high-heels.

We told you it was NSFW.

“I wanted to do a parody of the Vogue photoshoot as if it was more intimate and extreme,” Curtis told OUT.

“I enjoyed the controversy over the article because it broadcasted a new term to a lot of their mainstream audience. Fluidity should not be seen as a trend, but there to explore gender, sexuality and to have fun with the multitudes of both. This wasn’t saying this is the correct way to present gender fluidity, just my spin on it.”

It’s the second edition of the fanzine, the first of which was released back in 2015.

The original featured Malik in an array of explicit fictional drawings including jockstraps, watersports, toys & more.

You can grab a copy of the fanzine here